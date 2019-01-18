Image caption Whitehead initially denied having anything to do with the missing safe

A man has admitted drunkenly stealing a safe from a couple's home before throwing it into Douglas harbour.

Dean Whitehead, 31 and from Douglas, admitted taking the safe from a house where he had been drinking on 4 August.

CCTV footage showed him staggering along North Quay before dropping the safe, with cash "spilling everywhere".

Douglas courthouse heard he scooped up the bank notes before throwing the empty safe into the harbour. He will be sentenced on 26 February.

Whitehead initially denied the charge, claiming he had no knowledge of the safe, before changing his plea.

'More drunk'

The court heard he had been drinking with other people at the home of a Douglas couple.

The home owner said Whitehead had "appeared agitated" before falling asleep.

When the couple awoke the 18 x 12 inch (45 x 30cm) safe, which had been on a table in their front room, was missing along with Whitehead.

The court heard that while people in the house were drunk, Whitehead said to be "more drunk".

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes granted bail but banned Whitehead from leaving the island pending sentencing.