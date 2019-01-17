Image caption Manx Radio has been broadcasting in the Isle of Man since 1964

A proposed shake-up of public service media provision on the Isle of Man has been formally rejected by politicians.

In December Tynwald debated a lengthy select committee report which explored options including asking the BBC to pay for Manx Radio.

The vote was adjourned after Manx politicians could not agree to the report's 11 recommendations.

The House of Keys and Legislative Council, sitting as one body, voted to reject the whole of the report.

Speaking in December, committee chair Alex Allison MHK said the report had been "put in the bin by Tynwald".

Politicians have instead decided to accept a suggestion from Ayre and Michael MHK Tim Baker, who has called for the Council of Ministers to negotiate with the BBC for "improved outcomes" for the Isle of Man.

It also called for Manx Radio's directors to draw up a funding plan for the station which will be presented to Tynwald in October.

Mr Baker said: "I'm pleased that Tynwald has brought this to a satisfactory conclusion and that we can now move forward with a solid platform."