Image copyright Neil morris Image caption The little egret is a recent colonist in the British Isles

A record number of species has been recorded on the Isle of Man during an annual bird-watching competition.

Manx BirdLife revealed 116 wild species were identified between Christmas and New Year compared with 113 in 2017.

A charity spokesman said little egret, male long-tailed duck, glaucous gull and white heron were among the rarer sightings recorded.

The annual Christmas Bird Race is a spot check on the diversity of birds wintering on and around the island.

Manx BirdLife's Neil Morris said: "While two or three species of wild bird, such as little egret, have been gained as winter visitors to the island due to factors including climate change, it is sad to reflect that rather more species, such as the yellowhammer, have been lost or have become rare and difficult to find."

Manx BirdLife is a conservation charity and works to protect the island's wild birds and the habitats on which they depend.