More than 100 Isle of Man homes have had their gas supply restored following a broken pipe "emergency" on Tuesday.

Manx Gas said a "third party" had broken the pipe, leaving 107 houses in Lonan without supply.

The company thanked customers for their patience and said the supply had been restored overnight.

A spokesman said 13 homes were yet to be reconnected because either they were empty or engineers could not gain access.

Homes on Church Road, Church Lane, All Saints Park, Reayrt Ny Glonney, Croit Y Quill Road and Croit Y Quill Closes were affected.