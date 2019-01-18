Douglas bus fire leads to passenger evacuation
- 18 January 2019
Passengers had to be evacuated from a bus after a suspected engine fault caused it to catch fire.
Firefighters were called to the vehicle near the Bottleneck car park on Douglas promenade at about 10:00 GMT.
Isle of Man Fire Service said no-one was injured as the driver had been able to get people off after spotting smoke in his mirrors and a warning light.
Duty Officer Mark Caley said the exact cause of the fire, which was quickly extinguished, would be investigated.