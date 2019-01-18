Image copyright Jo Hamilton Image caption Flames could be seen coming from the rear of the bus

Passengers had to be evacuated from a bus after a suspected engine fault caused it to catch fire.

Firefighters were called to the vehicle near the Bottleneck car park on Douglas promenade at about 10:00 GMT.

Isle of Man Fire Service said no-one was injured as the driver had been able to get people off after spotting smoke in his mirrors and a warning light.

Duty Officer Mark Caley said the exact cause of the fire, which was quickly extinguished, would be investigated.

Image copyright Dave Harding Image caption The driver evacuated the bus after seeing smoke in his mirrors