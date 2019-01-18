Image copyright Google Image caption The Garff local authority has three wards - Laxey, Lonan and Maughold

Five people have thrown their hats into the ring for a local authority by-election in the Isle of Man which had to be re-advertised after it originally attracted no candidates.

The election for the Lonan ward seat on Garff Parish District Commissioners will take place on 7 February.

Polls will be open between 08:00 and 20:00 GMT.

The successful candidate will hold the seat until the general election in 2020.

Lonan is one of three wards in the Garff local authority, the others being Laxey and Maughold.

The candidates are company director Andrew Cronin, project manager Matthew James Lamberton, company director Andrew James Moore, semi-retired construction worker David Samuels, and clerical officer Christopher Steele.