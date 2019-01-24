Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Port St Mary rescue: Three rescued from stricken trawler

  • 24 January 2019
Port St Mary Image copyright David Kelly
Image caption The fishing boat suffered steering problems 10 miles (16km) south-east of Port St Mary

Three men have been rescued after their fishing boat broke down off the coast of the Isle of Man.

Port St Mary's all-weather lifeboat Gough Ritchie 2 was launched at 17:55 GMT on Wednesday after being alerted by Belfast coastguard.

The RNLI said the scallop fishermen were "fit and well" when found on board the locally owned 14m (46ft) boat.

He said their trawler had suffered steering problems 10 miles (16km) south-east of Port St Mary.

Image copyright David Kelly
Image caption The RNLI found the boat within an hour and towed it safely back to harbour

