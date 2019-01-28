Image copyright Google Image caption Castletown Commissioners have set the rate at 291p in the pound for 2019-20

Every Castletown homeowner will have to pay £135 to have their bins collected, the town's Commissioners have said.

Rate demands, which ranged from £24 to £1,020 last year, will be cut by 14% at the same time.

At the last census there were 1,434 homes in the island's ancient capital.

Athough the change "may be unpalatable" to homeowners with lower-rated houses, Commissioners Chair Colin Leather said it was a "fairer" and "more transparent" system.

He said the Castletown had a "significant number of historic properties with associated low rateable values", meaning their residents were "effectively being subsidised" by those in newer properties with higher rateable values.

'Fairest way'

Money collected by the local authority is used to pay for services in the town including access to the Southern Civic Amenity Site, which provides facilities for the disposal of bulky household items.

Mr Leather said: "A reduction in the town rate and introduction of fixed refuse charge for domestic properties is the fairest way to fund a service that all residents receive an equal benefit from."

The decision to introduce the fixed charge was made when the board set the rate for the town for 2019-20.

The island has 22 local authorities, which each set their own rate for the year.

Castletown becomes the fourth board to introduce a fixed refuse charge, separated from the rateable value of the property, to cover the entire cost of the collection and disposal of domestic rubbish.

Seven other local authorities use a combination of rates and a fixed fee.

In 2017-18, charges ranged from £36 to £170 across the island.