Image copyright Flightradar24 Image caption A route map on Flightradar24 showed the plane turning off the coast of England

A plane flying from the Isle of Man to London had to make an emergency return to the island after its windscreen cracked.

Loganair's BA Cityflyer flight to London City Airport left at 13:27 GMT but had to turn around over the Irish Sea and landed again at 13:57.

Loganair said none of the 22 passengers or three crew on board the 50-seat Saab 2000 plane were injured.

A Manx government spokesman said all passengers had "disembarked safely".

He added that they would be "updated regarding onward travel".

The Scottish airline said it would release a statement.