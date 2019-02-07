Image caption Mr Quinn first took up the role in an acting capacity in 2013

The Isle of Man's attorney general will continue in the role until December 2021, it has been announced.

Advocate John Quinn was formally appointed as the island's law chief in 2017, having served as acting attorney general since 2013.

The attorney general advises all government departments and represents the Crown in the prosecution of offences and drafting of legislation.

Mr Quinn said continuing in the role was "a great honour and privilege".