Douglas hit-and-run pair sought by police
- 13 February 2019
A driver and passenger who abandoned a car and fled after a hit-and-run crash in Douglas are being sought by police.
A silver BMW crashed into the back of a stationary VW camper van near the junction of Quarter Bridge Road and Alexander Drive at about 12:05, Isle of Man Police said.
The car, which did not stop, was later found abandoned on nearby Thorny Road.
A force spokesman said the van's driver was not hurt and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.