A former children's home staff member has denied two sexual offences against teenage boys.

Joseph Marshall, of Sartfell Road in Douglas, denied gross indecency and another serious sexual offence against boys under the age of 16 at Knottfield in the 1970s.

The 82-year-old has previously denied five indecent assaults on three boys at Knottfield between 1974 and 1982.

He was bailed to appear again at Douglas Courthouse on 19 March.

Mr Marshall held a senior position at the home, which has since closed.