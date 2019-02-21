Merseyside and Isle of Man men charged over £500k cannabis haul
Five men have appeared in court after a police crackdown on the smuggling of drugs to the Isle of Man.
Two Manx men and three from Merseyside appeared at Douglas Courthouse charged with conspiring to bring Class B drugs to the island after cannabis worth £500,000 was found concealed in cars.
The men were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on 28 February.
Police said Class A and B drugs valued at £1m had been seized since January 2018 along with "significant cash".
The court heard the cannabis was found in searches of a Peugeot 607 and a VW Polo on 22 February and 19 April 2018, which had arrived on ferries from Heysham to Douglas.
The first car contained cannabis valued at £343,000 and the second had £144,000 worth of the same drug.
A sixth man, who was arrested over similar offences, has been released on bail.