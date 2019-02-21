Image copyright IOMC Image caption Police said drugs, cash and vehicles were seized during an operation in 2018

Five men have appeared in court after a police crackdown on the smuggling of drugs to the Isle of Man.

Two Manx men and three from Merseyside appeared at Douglas Courthouse charged with conspiring to bring Class B drugs to the island after cannabis worth £500,000 was found concealed in cars.

The men were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on 28 February.

Police said Class A and B drugs valued at £1m had been seized since January 2018 along with "significant cash".

Image copyright IOMC Image caption Police said the drugs were in cars brought to the island on the Heysham to Douglas ferry

The court heard the cannabis was found in searches of a Peugeot 607 and a VW Polo on 22 February and 19 April 2018, which had arrived on ferries from Heysham to Douglas.

The first car contained cannabis valued at £343,000 and the second had £144,000 worth of the same drug.

A sixth man, who was arrested over similar offences, has been released on bail.