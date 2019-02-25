Image copyright Kirree Kermode

A local motorcycle racer has been named the "world's best bonnag maker" at the Isle of Man's annual competition.

Eight-time TT winner Dan Sayle claimed the overall title by beating dozens of entries at the World Bonnag Championships in Dalby.

"Baking is a hidden passion of mine and I'm over the moon," said the 36-year-old from Sulby.

Bonnag is a traditional sweet bread thought to have been a Manx staple for hundreds of years.

Image caption Dan Sayle is better known for his exploits on the TT course

Mr Sayle's partner Kirree Kermode said: "It was a brilliant evening. He has been trying to win for three years and he's done it."

Away from the kitchen, Mr Sayle has won eight TT sidecar titles and three Manx Grand Prix solo races in a glittering career.

He said: "I've been after winning the [World Bonnag] title for a few years and I'm very proud."

Asked about his winning recipe, he said: "I don't want to reveal too much. However I can confirm it's all local Manx ingredients and unlike other recipes mine doesn't use an egg.

"The idea of me baking is probably a shock to people but I've baked for many years and it is a sort of hidden passion.

"I've used it to relieve stress before my racing season starts or before the TT races.

"Those who know me will know how much I love baking and what this means - I'm a world champion!"