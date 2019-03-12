Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption There have been no ferry crossings from Douglas since Monday morning

Severe gales brought by Storm Gareth have caused further disruption to ferry crossings to and from the Isle of Man.

All Tuesday's sailings have been cancelled between Douglas and Heysham, Lancashire, along with the 02:15 crossing on Wednesday.

A "yellow" weather warning has been issued, with gusts of up to 70mph (115kph) forecast to hit the island.

The gales are expected to last until Wednesday afternoon.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has warned passengers that Wednesday's 08:45 GMT sailing to Heysham, and its 14:15 return, could also be in doubt due to the ongoing blustery conditions.

A decision will be made at 07:00 on Wednesday.

The last ferry to leave Douglas for Heysham was Monday morning.