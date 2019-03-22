Image caption Joseph Marshall is accused of assaulting boys under the age of 16

A former staff member at an Isle of Man children's home accused of indecently assaulting teenage boys will stand trial in January 2020.

Joseph Marshall, 82, denies seven charges of indecent assault against boys under the age of 16 at Knottfield during the 1970s and the 1980s.

The trial, set to begin on 6 January at Douglas Courthouse, is expected to last eight days.

A final pre-trial review hearing will take place on 21 November.

Mr Marshall, of Sartfell Road in Douglas, held a senior position at the former care home, which has since closed.