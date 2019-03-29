Image copyright Flybe Image caption A daily service between the Isle of Man and Heathrow will start in April

Flybe has announced plans for the first flights between the Isle of Man and London Heathrow since 2002.

The airline is to operate a daily service from 21 April using a 78-seat Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

Flybe will operate flights to five destinations from the island this summer from its newly re-opened base on the Isle of Man.

CEO Roy Kinnear said the airline was "delighted" to provide a new link to England's capital.

He added: "We look forward to welcoming many new passengers on board."