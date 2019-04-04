Image copyright RAMSEY TOWN COMMISSIONERS Image caption The war memorial was erected in Ramsey town centre in 1919

Ramsey's 100-year-old war memorial has been cordoned off as a safety precaution after the structure was found to be damaged by erosion.

A recent inspection discovered a large crack in the stonework spanning the whole base of the cross.

Ramsey Town Commissioners said repairs to the structure were expected to be completed by the end of the month, at a cost of about £2,400.

A spokesman said regular checks and maintenance were "quite normal".

Repairs will be made to the base of the sandstone cross

Chairman Andy Cowie said: "As is befitting an important community monument immediate action has been taken to progress repairs.

"Cordoning the cross off has been undertaken as a precaution to protect the public against any structural failure."

The memorial, next to the former courthouse on Water Street, was built in 1919 and bears the names of 112 servicemen from the town who lost their lives during World War One.

The memorial has been the site of the town's annual armistice day commemorations

It has been the centrepiece of a series of commemorations to mark the war's centenary.

A ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of the last soldier to die in the conflict will be held in September this year.