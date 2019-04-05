Image caption Charlotte Atkinson narrowly missed out on a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Swimmer Charlotte Atkinson has been crowned Isle of Man Sportswoman of the Year for the third year running.

The 22-year-old became the first Manx swimmer to compete in an individual Commonwealth Games swimming final for 48 years at last year's event in Australia.

Fellow Commonwealth Games competitor Tim Kneale was named Sportsman of the Year.

The 36-year-old double trap shooter secured a silver medal at the games.

Mr Kneale, who was previously awarded the accolade in 2015, announced his retirement from international competition when receiving the award.

Posting on social media, he said he was "humbled".

"A massive thank you to all those who have supported and sponsored me over the years, without the support coming from the island it wouldn't have been possible", he added.

Image caption Tim Kneale won the Isle of Man's first medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Games

Former Isle of Man Team Chef de Mission Leonie Cooil, who passed away in October, was posthumously awarded the 2018 Lifetime Achievement award.

The prizes were handed out at the annual Isle of Man Sports awards on Thursday evening.

Other winners included:

Isle of Man Sports Ambassador for 2018 - Sam Brand (Cycling)

Under 21 Sportswoman - Amelia Sharpe (Cycling)

Under 21 Sportsman - Bevan Rodd (Rugby)

Sports Coach of the Year - Claire Battye (Netball)

Disability Sportsperson of the Year - Sean Jackson (Football)

Sports Team of the Year - IOM Senior Netball Team (Netball)

Sure Sports Leader trophy - Sean Jackson (Football)

Sports Administrator of the Year - Richie Stevenson (Fell running)

Veteran Sportsperson - Karen Chiarello (Race walking)

The awards were held at the Villa Marina in Douglas, where the guest of honour was Olympic gold medal winner Sally Gunnell.

Executive chairman of Isle of Man Sport Gary Corkhill said the island was "proud" of the athletes performances on the "national, international and world stages".

"I am amazed each year by the efforts of our Island's top athletes", he added.