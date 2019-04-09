Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Isle of Man police investigate man's death in Douglas street

  • 9 April 2019
Image caption Roads around the Church Road Marina area were closed for several hours

A man has been found dead in a street in Douglas, prompting a police investigation.

The body was discovered in the Church Road Marina area at about at 19:00 BST on Monday.

No further details have been revealed and police declined to confirm whether they were treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesman said an investigation had been launched and the man's next of kin had not yet been informed.

Officers have urged people not to "speculate on social media" and said a further update would be issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Back Marina Road was closed for several hours.

