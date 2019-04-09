Isle of Man police investigate man's death in Douglas street
A man has been found dead in a street in Douglas, prompting a police investigation.
The body was discovered in the Church Road Marina area at about at 19:00 BST on Monday.
No further details have been revealed and police declined to confirm whether they were treating the death as suspicious.
A spokesman said an investigation had been launched and the man's next of kin had not yet been informed.
Officers have urged people not to "speculate on social media" and said a further update would be issued on Tuesday afternoon.
Back Marina Road was closed for several hours.