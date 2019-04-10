Image copyright MANX SCENES Image caption The body was found washed up on Dog Mills beach by a member of the public

The body of an unidentified man has been found washed up on a beach in the north of the Isle of Man, police have said.

The body was discovered by a member of the public on Dog Mills beach in the parish of Bride at about 07:00 BST.

Police said the cause of the man's death and how long his body had been in the water had not been established.

The beach was closed to the public for several hours while the body was recovered.

An investigation has been launched and officers were liaising with a national database of missing people.

A spokesman said a pathologist would examine the body, which has been taken to Noble's Hospital mortuary, for DNA evidence to help identify the victim.