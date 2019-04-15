Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Head of Midwifery Barbara Roberts said the cold cot would give parents the chance to "make memories" with their child

A refurbished hospital room will provide bereaved parents on the Isle of Man with a "private retreat", the health department said.

The redecorated "Forget-Me-Not" suite at Noble's Hospital has been fitted with a special "cold cot".

Head of Midwifery Barbara Roberts said this would give grieving parents more time to "make memories".

Funding for the cot was provided by charities the Friends of Noble's and Abigail's Footsteps.

A cooling unit within the cot allows families to spend extra time with a baby which has died before reaching full term or is stillborn.

Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Artwork added to the suite is designed to "ease the distress" of bereaved parents

Ms Roberts said the suite would offer "comfort, space and privacy away from the bustle of the ward", and "gives families an opportunity to make memories, despite the sad circumstances".

"It is our aim to be empathetic and sensitive towards those experiencing loss at any stage of pregnancy, and they are welcome to stay as long as they like", she added.

Health Minister David Ashford said the refurbishment of the room had been "borne of compassion" and would help "a thankfully small number of people at their time of need".

Manx charity Tabitha's Trust, which offers support to parents who have lost a child, said it hoped that "any families who use the newly refurbished suite are able to find comfort and calm during the most awful experience a family can endure".