Image copyright Manx Scenes Image caption The man and child had set out on a trip around Niarbyl bay before getting into difficulties

A man and a child were forced to swim back to shore after their kayak capsized off the west coast of the Isle of Man.

The pair had set out from Niarbyl beach before the boat flipped at about 15:15 BST on Monday.

The man, in his 30s, and his stepson spent several minutes in the water before managing to get back to land.

They were then treated for the effects of cold water by coastguards, but did not need hospital treatment.

Port Erin lifeboat crew then recovered the kayak and towed it back to the harbour.

Coastguards from Peel and Port Erin also helped during the incident.