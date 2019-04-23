Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Ex-Tynwald clerk spared jail for child sex offence

  • 23 April 2019
Thomas St John Neville Bates
Image caption Thomas St John Neville Bates was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years

A former clerk of Tynwald who admitted exposing himself to a child has been spared jail.

Thomas St John Neville Bates, 75, was given an eight-month suspended sentence at Douglas Courthouse.

Bates was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and ordered to pay £500 in costs.

The lawyer had pleaded guilty to one count of gross indecency against a child under the age of 16 at an earlier hearing.

The offence took place on 3 July last year.

Handing down the sentence, Deemster Kainth said Bates's actions had been "opportunistic" rather than "premeditated".

In his former role as clerk of Tynwald, Bates served as a legal adviser to the Manx parliament between 1987 and 2001.

The role meant he was secretary to the House of Keys and counsel to the Speaker.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites