Image copyright Google Image caption The court heard Mr Galvin was living at a property on Church Marina Road at the time of his death

A man whose body was found in a street in Douglas died as the result of a "fall from significant height", an inquest was told.

Spencer Bryan Galvin, 43, was found dead in a lane at the rear of Church Road Marina on 8 April.

The exact cause of death was yet to be established but there was "no evidence of suspicious circumstances".

The hearing at Douglas Courthouse was opened and adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.

Coroner Jayne Hughes confirmed further investigations, including toxicology tests, would take a "significant number of weeks".

She passed on her condolences to Mr Galvin's family who did not attend the hearing.

Unemployed Mr Galvin, who was originally from Birkenhead, had been living in a room at Belsfield Hotel on Church Road Marina at the time of his death.