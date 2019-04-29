Image copyright BGC Image caption During its history, the facility was regarded as a world-class research centre

Plans to turn an Isle of Man marine biology lab into a hotel, flats and exhibition centre have been revealed.

Developers Delgatie have submitted proposals for a mixed-use development at the former facility in Port Erin.

The 125-year-old lab was closed and partially demolished in 2006. A further building was destroyed by fire in 2016.

Enterprise minister Laurence Skelly said he was "delighted" by the plans, which offered "significant economic benefit" to the area.

The firm wants to build a 14-bedroom hotel, 73 flats, a restaurant, bar and exhibition centre on the site, which would also have parking for 159 cars across five levels.

A previous plan by developers Sea Breezes Publications was turned down in 2014 due to the "visual impact" of parking at the site.