Image copyright RNLI Image caption Port St Mary's all-weather and inshore lifeboats towed the speedboat to safety

Five people whose speedboat became stranded on rocks off the Isle of Man coast have been rescued.

Port St Mary's all-weather and inshore lifeboats were called out after the pleasure craft got into difficulty near Langness on Sunday.

Those on board the 19ft (6m) speedboat, Just Chilling, raised the alarm after it suffered engine problems.

An RNLI spokesman said the boat was "successfully pulled from the rocks and towed back into Castletown harbour".

"Everyone safe and well", he added.

According to recently published statistics, RNLI volunteer crews launched 71 times from the Isle of Man's five lifeboat stations and rescued 90 people.

The charity, entirely funded by donations, has about 175 operational volunteers on the island.