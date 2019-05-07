Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Grenaby Garey is a breeding ground for several rare bird species

An area of Isle of Man marshland has been given special protection in a bid to preserve several endangered bird and plant species.

Grenaby Garey in the south of the island is home to a range of wildlife known to be under threat of decline.

The environment department has designated the land as an Area of Special Scientific Interest.

Tim Graham, of Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT), said protection of the site's "amazing features" was "welcome news".

The habitat provides breeding sites for birds including the curlew and grasshopper warblers, and several rare plants and orchids such as the heath spotted orchid and ragged robin.

The new protected status means owners of the land will have to consult the environment department before making any alterations which may affect wildlife.

Image copyright Andy Hay/RSPB Image caption The curlew is among the rare bird species which inhabit Grenaby Garey

Mr Graham continued: "Protection of our seas has been a massive success, but protection of wildlife on land has been slow to progress.

"MWT believe this is just one of our best sites, out of another 30, that require better protection. This is one of a number of key steps."

Environment minister Geoffrey Boot said protecting the area was "essential" for "future generations".

"It is essential that we recognise the importance of our natural environment and that we safeguard these habitats and species," he added.