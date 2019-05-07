Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at the junction of Mines Road and Dumbell Terrace

A tram full of passengers has collided with a car, causing "heavy impact damage", police have said.

The tram, which was travelling towards Ramsey, struck a red Toyota Corolla on Mines Road in Laxey at about 14:10 BST on Monday.

Manx Electric Railway (MER) said none of the tram's 14 passengers or the car's occupants were injured.

A spokesman said the vehicle's steps had been damaged, but a "detailed inspection" was due to take place.

Isle of Man Police said the road was closed for about an hour while the scene was cleared and an investigation into the cause of the crash had begun.

The MER spokesman said the tram would not go back into operation "until engineers are fully satisfied there has been no further damage".