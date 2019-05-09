Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption The horse trams have been running on Douglas Promenade for more than 140 years

Delays to the refurbishment of Douglas promenade will mean that the famous horse trams will run for less than half a mile when the season starts.

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer said they would initially run between Strathallan Crescent and Switzerland Road, a distance of 0.3 miles (0.5km).

The full length of the horse tram route is 1.6 miles (2.6km) from Strathallan terminal to the Sea Terminal.

Mr Harmer said the "ambitious" prom project was always weather-dependent.

It was "always anticipated" the trams would run a shorter distance initially, but the route would move "down further" as the project progressed, he said.

It was confirmed last week that the start of the 2019 horse tram season had been delayed because the relaying of the tram tracks was behind schedule.

Mr Harmer said a number of "below ground obstructions" found during the work had also held up the project.

The Department of Infrastructure has yet to confirm when the trams will begin running.

It previously said the tracks were expected to be in place by "mid-to-late May".

Mr Harmer also confirmed the refurbishment project would be put on hold during the TT festival to allow the road to open fully.

The £25m promenade refurbishment project is due to be completed by September 2020.