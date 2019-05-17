Image copyright MANX SCENES Image caption The body was found washed up on Dog Mills beach by a member of the public

The body of a man found washed up on a beach in the north of the Isle of Man has been identified by police.

The remains of Edwin Parsons from Cumbria were discovered by a member of the public on Dog Mills beach in Bride at about 07:00 BST on 10 April.

The beach was closed to the public for several hours while the 70-year-old's body was recovered. His family have been informed, Manx police said.

An inquest into his death is due to open at Douglas Courthouse on Monday.

Attempts to identify the man had seen the find linked to the disappearance of a pensioner from the south of Scotland, 74-year-old Gavin Tait.

However, Police Scotland later ruled out the connection and the search for Mr Tait is continuing.