Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked on Castle Street in Peel

A 20-year-old man was stabbed, leading to a major police search for the suspects.

The offenders fled before officers arrived at the scene in Castle Street, Peel, at about 19:00 BST on Friday.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and he has been discharged.

Armed officers were deployed to find the suspects and arrested three men and a teenage girl.

The men are in custody while the girl has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Insp Neil Craig, from the Isle of Man Constabulary, said there was no threat to the wider public.