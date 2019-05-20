Image copyright Peel RNLI Image caption RNLI volunteers located the inflatable boat near Whitestrand

Two people whose inflatable boat got into difficulties off the Isle of Man coast have been rescued.

A lifeboat from Peel was called after the adult and child aboard raised the alarm when their boat's engine failed near the seaside town on Sunday.

RNLI volunteers found the boat 1.5 miles (2.4km) from Whitestrand, before towing it back to the safety of Peel.

An RNLI spokesman said the pair had been "out for a spin" at the time and were unharmed.

According to recently published statistics, RNLI volunteer crews launched 71 times from the Isle of Man's five lifeboat stations and rescued 90 people in 2018.

The charity, entirely funded by donations, has about 175 operational volunteers on the island.