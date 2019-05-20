Image copyright MANX SCENES Image caption The body was found by a member of the public on 10 April 2019

A man from Cumbria whose body was found washed up on a beach in the north of the Isle of Man "most likely" drowned, an inquest has heard.

The body of Edwin Arthur Anthony Parsons, 70, was found on Dog Mills beach at about 07:00 BST on 10 April.

The court heard police in Cumbria investigating the death did not consider it to be suspicious.

The hearing at Douglas Courthouse was opened and adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.

Mr Parsons' was identified using DNA from a national database of missing people.

The court was told the cause of death was "unascertained" but, "based on the evidence at present", it was a "suspected drowning".

Coroner Jayne Hughes passed on her condolences to Mr Parsons' family and friends who did not attend the hearing.

Mr Parsons, from Wilton, was last seen at about 14:00 GMT on 20 March 2019, and was reported missing by his partner later the same day.