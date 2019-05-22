Image copyright STEPHEN DAVISON Image caption The court heard a broken connection between two wires linked to the "kill switch" caused the bike's engine to cut out

The death of road racer James Cowton following a four-bike crash at last year's Southern 100 was an "accident", a coroner has ruled.

The 26-year-old from Bridlington, East Yorkshire was involved in a four-rider accident in the Isle of Man event when his engine cut out on 12 July.

An inspection of his bike found a broken connection linked to the "kill switch", the court heard.

Mr Cowton died from multiple injuries in an ambulance at the scene.

Three other riders came off their machines while trying to avoid the aftermath of Mr Cowton's crash, which happened during the second lap of the 600cc race.

They included former TT winner Ivan Lintin, who was left in a critical condition and is still recovering from his injuries.

Recording a verdict of accidental death, coroner Jayne Hughes said those who took part in road racing were "aware of the risks", adding: "one of those risks is something can go wrong with the bike."

Mrs Hughes extended her condolences to Mr Cowton's family and friends.