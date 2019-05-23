Image copyright RAMSEY COMMISSIONERS Image caption The climbing frame has been cordoned off until the bees relocate

An apiarian infestation of a climbing frame could lead to bee hotels being installed in a Manx play park, officials have said.

The timber structure in Mooragh Park, Ramsey, was cordoned off earlier in May after a number of bee nests were found.

Ramsey commissioners officer Richard Kaighin said the insects had been identified as "totally unaggressive" solitary bees.

He said he hoped funding could be found to help build the new nesting sites.

He added that local people had been "very understanding" about the closure.

Bee hotels mimic the conditions which solitary bees nest in

Unlike honey bees, solitary bees do not live in colonies, but favourable locations can attract hundreds to make their homes.

The species predominately nests in the ground or earth banks, but sometimes uses hollow stems or beetle holes in dead wood.

Bee hotels mimic those wood conditions by boxing together hollow tubes.

If the structures are built, the bees should naturally move on from the climbing frame within six to eight weeks.