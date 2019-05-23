Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption Two packets containing cocaine worth £200,000 were discovered by police

Cocaine worth about £200,000 has been seized by police from a vehicle at the Isle of Man Sea Terminal.

Manx Police said two packets of the drug, which weighed about 4lbs (2kg), were found after the arrival in Douglas of the Manannan catamaran ferry from Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

A spokesman said a 57-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle which contained the drugs, was arrested on suspicion of drug importation offences.

He remains in custody for questioning.