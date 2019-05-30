Image caption Health services at Noble's Hospital will be delivered by a "Manx Care" body in future

Plans to deliver health care services "at arm's length" from the Manx government have been cautiously welcomed by a charity representing patients.

The Isle of Man Health and Care Association said it "broadly" supported the changes outlined in Sir Jonathan Michael's recent review.

Politicians approved all 26 recommendations in the report in May.

They included the creation of a "Manx Care" body to deliver health services.

A spokesman for IOMHACA said the debate showed "at last some enthusiasm for positive change".

"We strongly commend the need for independent governance", he continued.

Under the recommendations the development of future policy and strategy will remain within the health department, but practical healthcare will be delivered by the new organisation.

IOMHACA said the group supported "the notion of separating planning from service provision", but the department would have to "demonstrate the effectiveness of any changes made".

The charity said it also welcomed plans to create stronger links with specialist centres in the UK and enhance patient transfer services, both of which were recommended in the report.

Former NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Sir Jonathan was appointed to review the delivery of health services in the island in March 2018, following a series of overspends by the health department.

The changes are expected to take five years, and £5m has been allocated to cover the cost.