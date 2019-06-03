Image caption The man allegedly entered the closed TT course near Laurel Bank during qualifying

A man who allegedly entered the Isle of Man TT course carrying an axe will appear in court later.

The 26-year-old from Peel was charged with affray and breaking a road closure order following Sunday's incident near Laurel Bank.

A police force spokesman said he was also alleged to have been "threatening and abusive" towards marshals before entering the course.

He was arrested after going on to barricade himself in a van.

It is illegal to enter the roads used for the TT during all practice sessions and the official races.

Laurel Bank is a fast right-hand turn before Glen Helen on the TT course.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Insp Andrew Reed said: "It's extremely dangerous for any person to enter a closed road. Not only does it place themselves in danger but other members of the public, riders and police officers too."

Last week another TT visitor was fined £1,500 for walking across the course during qualifying.