Image caption Daley Mathison had finished on the TT podium on three occasions

A motorcyclist has died after crashing during the opening race of the 2019 Isle of Man TT, the race organiser has confirmed.

Daley Mathison, from Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, crashed at Snugborough, near Union Mills, on his third lap of the four-lap Superbike race.

A spokesman for ACU Events Ltd said he was an "experienced competitor".

Paying tribute on Twitter, his wife Natalie said he had been "so happy with life and so proud of his racing".

The 27-year-old was making his 19th TT start, having previously achieved three podium finishes.

The Penz13.com rider was a regular at the North West 200 and a former Ulster Grand Prix winner, having claimed victory in the 2014 Ultra-lightweight race.

Mrs Mathison wrote that the "last image I saw of my husband was of a man so happy with life and so proud of his racing".

She said he was "now sleeping with the fairies", adding: "That's all I can bring myself to say right now."

Peter Hickman was declared the winner of Monday's race after it was stopped following the incident.