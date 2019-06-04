Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Daley Mathison was married with a young daughter

A motorcyclist killed in the Isle of Man TT's opening race has been described as a "bright star" who was "taken too young".

Daley Mathison, of Stockton-on-Tees, crashed at Snugborough, near Union Mills, on Monday.

A spokesman for the German Penz13.com team said the 27-year-old was "an amazing person who greatly enriched our team. He will be sadly missed".

He had started 19 TT races and achieved three podium finishes.

All came in the TT Zero class for electric machines and this year he was set to represent the University of Nottingham.

Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption The English racer enjoyed great success in the TT Zero class

A spokesman for the university said: "Daley was an expert rider and everyone at the university's E-Racing Team is shocked and saddened."

Mathison was a regular at the North West 200 and a former Ulster Grand Prix winner, having claimed victory in the 2014 Ultra-lightweight race.

Zef Eisenberg, of the MADMAX Race Team, was sponsoring the rider at this year's TT and said he had been "thrilled" for Mathison to be part of the team.

"He was by far one of the most likeable, friendly and positive racers you'd ever meet," he said.

"This year he remarked how much smoother, faster and relaxed he felt during practise. Unfortunately the Isle of Man TT is not forgiving in the event of any mishaps.

"My heart and thoughts are with his wife, family, daughter and those who loved him."

Image caption Daley Mathison had finished on the TT podium on three occasions

Mathison died following a crash on his third lap of the four-lap Superbike race opener.

Peter Hickman was declared the winner of Monday's race after it was stopped following the fatality.

A spokesman for the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club said: "Daley was a bright star taken much too young."

His wife earlier paid her own tribute, and said her husband was "now sleeping with the fairies".

My heart and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Daley Mathison who tragically lost his life today. 💙 — Maria Costello MBE (@MariaCostello) June 4, 2019

Sad to hear of the death of Daley Mathison in today's tt superbike race. Thoughts are with family and friends..! — FOGGY MBE (@carlfogarty) June 3, 2019