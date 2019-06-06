Image caption Hector Duff fought in campaigns in North Africa, Italy and France during World War Two

A Manx Desert Rat who served at D-Day has spoken about how overwhelmed he felt about being in "the largest armada the world has seen".

Hector Duff served with the 7th Armoured Division, nicknamed the Desert Rats due to their service in North Africa, between 1940 and 1945.

The 99-year-old's unit was part of the Normandy landings on 6 June 1944.

At a memorial service at North Quay in Douglas, he said his memory was of how "everywhere you could look was a boat".

"Five thousand boats there were there... the largest armada the world has ever seen," he said.

Reflecting on the days after the battle, when his unit moved through France, he said he felt "sorry for the infantry".

"I was in a tank or an armoured car all the time," he said.

"I always used to feel sorry for the infantry… two or three of you running along, a gun firing at you and the fellas alongside falling down, dropping down dead... and you don't know whether you're going to be next."

Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Chief minister Howard Quayle and minister Alfred Cannan laid a wreath

Mr Duff, who was awarded the Military Medal for Bravery, is the Isle of Man's last remaining D-Day veteran.

He said he was "honoured" to represent those who fought in the conflict at the service.

"I put my medals on and I am praising them," he said.

"I'm proud that we're repaying something to them that we owe them."

Organised by Douglas Borough Council, the service was also attended by the island's chief constable and the mayor of Douglas.

Earlier, politicians laid a wreath at the island's national war memorial in St Johns to mark the anniversary.