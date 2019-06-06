Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Biker killed in motorcycle crash in Colby, Isle of Man

  • 6 June 2019
Noble's Hospital, Isle of Man
Image caption Two of the casualties were taken to Noble's Hospital

A motorcyclist has been killed and two others have been hurt in a crash between three motorbikes.

Isle of Man Constabulary said the collision happened in Sloc Road, Colby, Isle of Man at about 10:30 BST.

It said one of the riders involved, a 23-year-old man from West Yorkshire, died at the scene.

The two other men were taken to Noble's Hospital with one of them - who has suffered series injuries - then flown to the UK for treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the force.

