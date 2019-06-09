Image copyright Isle of Man Constabulary Image caption Joshua Thornton will be "deeply missed", his family said

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving three motorbikes has been named by police.

Joshua Keith Thornton, 23, of Baildon, West Yorkshire, was killed in the collision in Sloc Road, Colby, Isle of Man, at about 10:30 BST on Thursday.

His family said he would be "deeply missed" by all his relatives and friends, Isle of Man Constabulary said.

Mr Thornton died at the scene and two other men were taken to Noble's Hospital for treatment.

One of the men, who suffered serious injuries, was later flown to the UK for further treatment.

Inspector Neil Craig appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the force.