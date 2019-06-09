Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Dead motorcyclist named by police as West Yorkshire man

  • 9 June 2019
Joshua Keith Thornton Image copyright Isle of Man Constabulary
Image caption Joshua Thornton will be "deeply missed", his family said

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving three motorbikes has been named by police.

Joshua Keith Thornton, 23, of Baildon, West Yorkshire, was killed in the collision in Sloc Road, Colby, Isle of Man, at about 10:30 BST on Thursday.

His family said he would be "deeply missed" by all his relatives and friends, Isle of Man Constabulary said.

Mr Thornton died at the scene and two other men were taken to Noble's Hospital for treatment.

One of the men, who suffered serious injuries, was later flown to the UK for further treatment.

Inspector Neil Craig appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the force.
Image caption The crash happened in Sloc Road in Colby

