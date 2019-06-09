Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Ballakillowey Road in Colby

A man has died in a crash involving two motorcycles.

The collision happened at about 11:20 BST in Ballakillowey Road in Colby, Isle of Man.

One of the bikers - a 57-year-old man from Ireland - was pronounced dead at the scene, Insp Juan Kinley of the Isle of Man Constabulary said.

No-one else was injured in the crash and the road between the Ballakillowey roundabout and the Ballakilpheric junction has been closed.

Police appealed for witnesses in the area near the time of the collision to contact the force.

It is the second death of a motorcyclist in the Colby area within a week, following a crash involving three motorbikes in Sloc Road on Thursday.