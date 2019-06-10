Image copyright Google Image caption The A18 Mountain Road is part of the course used for the TT races

The A18 Mountain Road has reverted to a two-way system following the completion of the TT races.

The road, which is part of the TT course, was restricted to one-way travel in the direction of Douglas throughout the event.

TT-related traffic cones and signage have been removed between Ramsey Hairpin and the Creg-ny-Baa.

The stretch of road has been made one-way during the festival since 2007 to reduce the number of collisions.