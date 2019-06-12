Image copyright RNLI/MALCOLM KELLY Image caption The yacht was towed back to Peel Harbour after its engine overheated

A yacht has been towed back to harbour after suffering engine failure off the coast of the Isle of Man.

Peel's all-weather lifeboat Ruby Clery was called out at 15:50 BST on Tuesday, after receiving reports of an engine fire on a boat, an RNLI spokesman said.

The vessel, which had earlier set off from Port Erin, was located 8 miles (13km) south of the seaside town.

The boat's engine had overheated but was not on fire and the crewman was "safe and well", the spokesman said.

The yacht arrived back at Peel harbour at about 18:00.