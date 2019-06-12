Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Mr Cannan said clarity over eligibility for a free TV licence in the island was needed

The government will "seek some clarification" over the BBC's decision to scrap free TV licences for over-75s, the Manx treasury minister has said.

Plans announced by the corporation this week mean, from June 2020, only low-income households will not have to pay.

Alfred Cannan MHK said the decision to "pass the buck back to the government" was "incredibly disappointing".

He said clarity was needed as the Manx benefits system differs from that in the UK.

"We need to understand what impact that [decision] has on the island because we pay our pensioners an income support amount, which is slightly different to the pension credit that they get in the UK," Mr Cannan said.

Currently, the £850,000 cost of free TV licences for those aged over 75 on the island is met by the Isle of Man treasury, but was due to be covered by the BBC from 2020.

Mr Cannan said the government needed to "understand with certainty what the BBC's plans are going forward" before a decision on continuing to pay the figure would be made.

"We want a period of discussion with the BBC now... once we fully understand that proposal, I'll be in a position to add clarity as to what we intend to do about it," Mr Cannan added.

The BBC has previously said "fairness" was at the heart of the ruling, which follows a consultation with 190,000 people, of whom 52% were in favour of reforming or abolishing free licences.