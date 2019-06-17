Image copyright IOM FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE Image caption Members of the coastguard and fire service were involved in the joint rescue effort

A woman had to be rescued from her minivan after it left the road and finished on its roof on a beach below.

Manx police said the 66-year-old suffered "minor injuries" when she crashed on to rocks at about 10:30 BST on Sunday at Scarlett in Castletown.

The driver, from the Castletown area, had to be helped out of her Renault Kangoo before being lifted over the rocks to an ambulance.

Police remained at the scene for four hours until the vehicle was recovered.

Members of the Isle of Man coastguard and the fire service were involved in the rescue effort.

A police spokesman said the cause of the accident was "unknown at this time" and an investigation was continuing.