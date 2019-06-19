Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Workers aged over 18 will receive an extra 40p per hour from 1 October

The minimum wage for adults on the Isle of Man will increase by 5%, amid calls for equality for younger workers.

The hourly rate will go up from £7.85 to £8.25 from 1 October for those over 18, while workers aged 16 and 17 will see a rise from £5.85 to £6.15.

In Tynwald, Clare Bettison MHK said under-18s should "absolutely" be paid the same for doing the same work.

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said removing the age bands could "reduce the number of training opportunities".

Nearly 1,500 workers on the island are paid the minimum wage.

Alongside the age bands, development workers who are undertaking formal accredited training will see their pay rate rise from £6.95 to £7.30, up 35p.

Enterprise Minister Laurence Skelly said the rises were designed to "improve the level of disposable income" for lower-paid workers whilst "protecting the viability of businesses".

'Looked at carefully'

During the debate, the "arbitrary" age bands were criticised for discriminating against those under the age of 18.

Clare Bettison MHK said the change would mean a "£2.10 per hour difference for someone one day over the age of 18 and someone one day under", which was a "significant amount of money" annually.

Younger workers should "absolutely be able to be paid at the same rate as their counterparts delivering the same work in the same companies", she said.

Mr Cannan said the difference in pay rates should be "looked at carefully" as the changes could "disadvantage" under-18s.

"We want to get people onto the employment ladder, we want to give employers incentives to bring them on and give them those training opportunities," he said.

Removing the age band could "reduce the number of training opportunities... or the willingness of employers to take somebody on at an earlier age", he added.

Following the debate, the increases were unanimously backed.